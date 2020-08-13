1/
Daniel Farrell
Daniel Farrell

Zionsville - Daniel Robert Farrell, 61, of Zionsville, went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:30p-2:00p at Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Rd. Zionsville, IN 40677. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 2pm. The funeral service will be live-streamed at zumc.org. You may visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com to view his full obituary and leave a condolence for the family.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Zionsville United Methodist Church
AUG
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zionsville United Methodist Church
August 14, 2020
Susan Dawson
August 14, 2020
Danny was a good man with a good heart. He was always full of joy and happiness and loved to have fun doing whatever. See you in heaven my friend.
Susan Dawson
Friend
