Daniel Farrell
Zionsville - Daniel Robert Farrell, 61, of Zionsville, went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:30p-2:00p at Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Rd. Zionsville, IN 40677. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 2pm. The funeral service will be live-streamed at zumc.org
. You may visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
to view his full obituary and leave a condolence for the family.