Dr. Daniel Francis Joseph McCarthy Jr.
Fishers - Passed away on the morning of August 18, 2020, at the age of 83, in the care of his best friend of almost 39 years, Mary Atwood McCarthy. God, in His great love and mercy, prepared Daniel for his journey home through the reception of Last Rites on the Sunday before he died. With great hope, we consider the tremendous joy God granted his parents (Daniel and Ellen), and sisters (Mary Ann Risch, Therese Maxwell, and Kathleen Turk) in reuniting their entire family.
Daniel was born on December 20, 1936 in Indianapolis. He was the son of Irish immigrants and honored his heritage throughout his life. His parents instilled in him a love for learning and higher education. He was a proud alumnus of St. Philip Neri, Cathedral High School, and Marian College. He was the first Marian College graduate to be accepted into medical school, completing his studies and receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University in 1962.
While finishing his internship at Methodist Hospital, he was drafted by the U.S. Army. He served as a Battalion Surgeon of the 24th Infantry Division in Southern Germany for three years. Upon his return from service, Dan established his private practice as a general practitioner and obstetrician on the Eastside of Indianapolis. Many of those from his childhood neighborhood, St. Philip's, Cathedral, Marian College, and even family members, were among his first patients. They and his other patients made his 48 years of family practice very rewarding. He was invested in the lives of those he cared for and shared in their joys and sorrows. Wherever he went, he was always warmly greeted as "Dr. Dan".
Among his most fulfilling experiences was the nine years he spent as a volunteer physician at St. Augustine Home for the Aged. Dan was an avid golfer, world traveler, voracious reader, Colts fan, storyteller and animal lover. He cherished his many friendships and always looked forward to family gatherings.
He is survived by his six children, Daniel (Myrna), Sheila, Michelle, Jennifer West (Alex), Michael (Kelsey), and Patrick (Alicia); nine grandchildren, Kevin (Sophie), Kyle (Karah), Kelly (Daniel), Kaitlyn (Joshua), Anthony and Nicholas Chomko, Ryan and Siobhan West and Jack McCarthy; and great-grandchild, Sereine. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 126 W. Georgia St., Indianapolis, IN 46225. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated by Marian University, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
