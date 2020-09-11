1/1
Daniel Frederick Weed
1975 - 2020
Daniel Frederick Weed

Indianapolis - Daniel F. Weed (Dan, Danny), 44, of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born September 30, 1975 in Cleveland, OH. He was a 1993 graduate of Cathedral High School.

Danny could fill up a room with his presence. He was a loyal and true friend to many. Known for his quick wit, Danny entertained his many regular customers at local Broad Ripple establishments, as well as his family and friends for many years. He will be so very missed by all who love him.

Danny is survived by his long time love, Natalie Gilman; parents, Jack and Mary Collins and Fred and Chris Weed; sisters, Jennifer Weed, Erin (Michael) Soroosh, Katie (Chad) Kauffman, Ashley (Brett) Stewart and Lindsey Weed; nieces, Kelsey Kauffman and Tinsley and Harlowe Stewart; nephews, Ben Kauffman and Jacob and Colin Soroosh; and many, many more extended family and friends.

Family, friends and others whose lives Danny touched are invited to Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Sunday, September 13th to reminisce, grieve and support each other and, of course, just chat. A private mass will take place on Monday. Please visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com on Monday at 10:30am to find the link to view the livestream of Danny's funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Danny to Cathedral High School, 5225 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
live stream online at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
3172574271
