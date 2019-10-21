|
|
Daniel Hood
Indianapolis - Daniel Todd Hood was called home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Survivors include his parents, Julie Lynn and Duane Todd Hood; brother, Matthew Scott; grandfathers, Duane "Duke" Hood, Dale William Laumeyer; grandmother, Georgia Laumeyer; great grandmother Kay Dickerson. Daniel is loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Eileen Marie Hood and great grandfather, Walter Dickerson.
Daniel is loved by his family and friends and will be missed but never forgotten.
The family will greet friends and family on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 6630 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203. Officiating will be Pastor Luke Watt. Private burial will be at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Daniel's name can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 West US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130.Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019