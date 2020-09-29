Daniel J. Crowe
Indianapolis - Daniel J. Crowe, 90, passed away on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the husband of Ruth Stanley and together they shared nearly 31 years of marriage.
Born in Denver, CO, he was the son of J. Edgar and Irene Crowe. Educated by the Jesuits, Dan graduated from Creighton University and received his MA from St. Louis University. He was particularly proud of his service in both The National Guard and The U.S. Air Force.
His profession/avocation was the setting up of clinics, treatment centers and facilities for the treatment of alcoholism, drug abuse and homelessness across the country, but primarily in Indiana, where he was employed by the Department of Mental Health. He was also the Director of the Indianapolis Council on Alcoholism and a founder of the Matt Talbot House of Indianapolis, where he served more than 55 years. For his service to the state of Indiana, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Gov. Evan Bayh in 1997.
Dan is remembered fondly for getting dressed up as Santa Claus each year for many charitable and private organizations AND for getting dressed up as Cupid for family events like weddings.
He always had a joke at the ready, a twinkle in his eye and a song on his lips or in his heart. Dan was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church of Indianapolis. His beautiful baritone voice boomed through several area choirs. A true son of Ireland, he loved to travel with his wife overseas, visiting such diverse places as China, Australia, the Holy Land, Russia and much of Europe.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Stanley, children Paul Crowe (Melissa), Joan Crowe, Maria Crowe (Karl Bertram), and Ann Crowe (Barry Smith). He was Grandpa Dan to Robbie Pruitt, Danny Crowe, David Crowe, Virginia Marie Pruitt, Jody Smith and Liam Smith, and Uncle Danny to a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers William, Thomas and Richard Crowe.
There will be a memorial gathering on October 11 from 2-4pm at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine, Zionsville.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either The Matt Talbot House, 1412 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228.Online condolences may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
