Daniel James King
Daniel James King passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 55 after a brave battle with cancer.
Dan was born in Indianapolis on February 18, 1964. He attended Skiles Test, Belzer and Lawrence Central High School (graduating in '82). He spent much of his childhood in the pool or playing golf at Hillcrest Country Club, was a great student, a formidable athlete and a phenomenal friend. He attended Indiana University, but graduated from Purdue with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His love of flying airplanes led to a career with Continental Airlines (now United), where he was a proud Captain - recently earning the honor of 30 years of service with the company.
He married the love of his life, Jamie (Goodson, Lawrence North '81) in 1989. They were childhood sweethearts from Indianapolis and raised their two children outside of Houston, TX.
Dan is preceded in death by his wife Jamie; his parents Patrick King and Elizabeth Lyon and his niece Merrill King. He is survived by his children, Colin and Carlee King; his brother Patrick (LC '80) and sister, Eileen (Brebeuf '87).
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Indianapolis on March 21st from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the Marriott North at 3645 River Crossing Parkway.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020