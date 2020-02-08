|
Daniel Joe Carmichael
Lebanon - Daniel Joe Carmichael, 83, Lebanon, IN passed away on Feb. 8, 2020, after an extended illness. He will be missed by family and friends.
Dan was born on March 6, 1936 to Everett and Lois Carmichael in Hartford City, IN. He graduated from Cowan High School in Cowan, IN in 1954 and Ball State Teachers College (University) in 1958. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education at Ball State and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Dan was an educator for 46 years and started his career at Burney High School in Burney, IN from 1958-1965. He taught business at Lebanon High School for 39 years beginning in 1965 and retired in 2004. He was the Business Department Chair for 39 years and Senior Class Sponsor for 15 years. He instructed hundreds of Lebanon students to type and was an enthusiastic supporter of Lebanon Tiger activities and athletics. He considered the teaching staff at Lebanon as his extended family and was continually engaged with them both professionally and personally.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Carmichael in 1962; mother, Lois in 1994; brother, Richard Lee; and maternal grandparents, Ambrose and Josephine Marks.
Dan is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Norma Carmichael; nephews, Marc Carmichael and Bruce Carmichael (Randi); nieces, Kaye Harrell (Bill-deceased), Karen Carter (Larry), Kathy Hottinger (Chris), and Kelli Brown (Kevin); 14 great nephews and nieces; and 18 great-great nephews and nieces. Life-long friends include the families of Gary and Joy Jackson, Joe and Ann Newsom, Greg and Jennifer Hudspeth, and Ron and Mary Scherer.
Family and friends will gather Wed., Feb. 12, 2020, for calling from 3:00-8:00 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. The funeral will be Thurs., Feb 13, at 10 a.m. at the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary. Dan will be laid to rest at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN, at 2 p.m. on the same day. You are invited to the visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.
Memorials may be directed to the Lebanon Educational Foundation for the Lebanon High School business department, 510 Essex Drive, Lebanon, IN 46052 or to a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020