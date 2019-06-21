|
|
Daniel Joseph O'Connell, Jr.
Indianapolis - Daniel Joseph O'Connell, Jr., 89, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1930 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Daniel Joseph O'Connell, Sr. and Clara F. O'Connell (nee Thanapauer). He was married to the late Bettie Jane O'Connell on April 14, 1956 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He served in the United States Navy as a radio operator on the USS Wisconsin. He worked for the Indianapolis Fire Department from 1955 until 1985 as a Chauffeur, mostly at station 25. His volunteerism included serving in the Princess Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and at Community South Hospital. His hobbies included Amateur Radio (K9VQI) and Radio-Controlled Flying. Bettie preceded him in death on April 22, 2015. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he and his wife were eucharistic ministers and ministers of hospitality. He is survived by his niece, Maia Dalton-Theodore of Alexandria, Virginia and numerous god-children. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2905 Carson Avenue, Indianapolis IN. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 21, 2019