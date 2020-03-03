|
|
Daniel Kelly
Avon, Indiana - Daniel Kelly of Avon passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 79. He lived a life to be proud of, he knew the American dream was his by birth right and he fought for it every bit of the way! Daniel was born to Missionary Dr. William Kelly and his wife Nurse MuYi Kelly in China. He struggled through half of his life in captivity and political repression in Communist China. With the surviving love of his life Flora and their 3 children Lillian (Andrew Fitzgerald), Judith (Chon Martinez) and John (Beth Kelly) they made a life here in central Indiana since emigrating in 1979. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Peabody of Plainfield, and his brother Andrew Kelly of Rexville, New York, together with 5 Grandchildren Brandon, Megan, Daniel, Austin and Brian he will be missed.
Daniel Kelly will always be remembered as a man of intellect, a solitary man, an American Patriot, a man who practiced what he preached: with malice towards none, dutiful respect and charity to all, with firmness in what is right, his achievements were enormous when considering the obstacles in his way. Your family will remember you, and history will remember you!!
Visitation will be on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Plainfield. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020