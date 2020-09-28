Daniel M.
Anderson - Greenwood-Daniel M. Anderson, 67, passed away September 26, 2020. He was the former equipment foreman for Smock Fansler Construction Company for 23 years.
Daniel was born February 28, 1953 in Beech Grove, Indiana, and was the son of Menzo Miles Anderson and Gertrude Beatrice Geiger Anderson.
He attended many south side Catholic schools-Sacred Heart, St. Patrick, Holy Name, Kennedy, Roncalli, and graduated from Wood H.S.
Danny could fix and drive anything with wheels. He worked for his father doing demolition, hauling sand or gravel, welding, and performing mechanical work on cars and trucks. He had so many tickets as a 15 year old driving his father's dump trucks, that the judge told Menzo to "Get that boy a license.", which he did. An early job was working for Westside Demolition owned by Frank Luzar. His expertise made him sought after by many firms, but he chose Smock Fansler in 1980 for his career. In addition, he worked numerous other jobs maintaining school buses for the Catholic school system, training bus drivers, welding, repairing cars and trucks, and fabricating drag racing and dirt track cars. He was so kind hearted, that whenever someone called for help, he would drop everything and rush to their rescue. After retirement, we would take drives around the state of Indiana, and he would point out the hand rails, flag poles, flower urns etc. that he fabricated.
Daniel married Cynthia J.Sexton in 1970. He is survived by Cindi, and their 3 children, Daniel (Stephanie), Sandra (Jason), and Brandon (Nesha). Daniel married Janet L. Stilwell in 1997. He is survived by Jan and her two daughters, Carrie (Ryan), and Susan Stilwell. Daniel was blessed to have 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is survived by his three siblings Betty Anderson (Deb Wellman), Frank (Brenda), and Mary Craig.
Danny lived a very full life. He thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of racing-building and racing drag cars, dirt cars, and crewing on an ARCA team for awhile. He attended Indianapolis 500 races from the time he was a teenager. He cut school and drove to Daytona, Florida in February Speed week for NASCAR races. He attended those races for decades. He held NASCAR season tickets to Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Another hobby was camping, especially with family and friends. His longest camping trip involved driving a diesel 4WD, Ford F-250 truck pulling his 32 foot, 5th wheel camping trailer 11,500 miles to Alaska and back. He said that was his all-time favorite trip. He loved to travel and went on several vacations and pilgrimages to over 15 countries in Europe plus 3 Caribbean cruises. Danny visited all 50 states, Puerto Rico, most of the Canadian provinces and territories plus Mexico. After retirement, he camped in Leesburg, Florida during the winter for 4 years, prior to purchasing a home, first at Holiday Travel Resort, then at The Plantation, Leesburg, Florida. He has numerous friends in Florida who enjoyed playing poker, going to flea markets, and happy hour parties. He loved all sports-children's, grandchildren's, Pacers, and Colts.
Daniel was a member of Saints Francis and Clare Catholic Church in his later years, participating in the Men's Club, Knights of Columbus, and Christ Renews His Parish.
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Services located at 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46142 will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Sts. Francis and Clare Catholic Church, 5901 W. Olive Branch Road, Greenwood, IN 46143 will be the site of the visitation and funeral. This will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Family visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. Public visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral mass at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery located at 435 W. Troy Ave., Indianapolis. 46225 immediately following the mass. Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.