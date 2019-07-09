Services
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 815-5517
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
2720 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
2720 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Riffle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Riffle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel M. Riffle Obituary
Daniel M. Riffle

Indianapolis - Daniel M. Riffle, 82, Indianapolis, passed away July 5, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospice. Calling for Dan Riffle will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 2720 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, followed immediately by a celebration of life service with Rev. Andrew Charnstrom officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any memorial gifts be directed either to the Union Chapel Building Fund or to the in Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now