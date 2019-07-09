|
Daniel M. Riffle
Indianapolis - Daniel M. Riffle, 82, Indianapolis, passed away July 5, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospice. Calling for Dan Riffle will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 2720 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, followed immediately by a celebration of life service with Rev. Andrew Charnstrom officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any memorial gifts be directed either to the Union Chapel Building Fund or to the in Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019