Daniel "Dan" Miles
Indianapolis - Daniel "Dan" Miles, of Indianapolis passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was 60 years old. Services for Dan are Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Rd., Indpls 46237 with visitation on Thursday, August 29 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., and Friday from 10:00-11:00 at the funeral home. Please visit wilsonstpierre.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019