Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
Daniel "Dan" Miles


1959 - 2019
Daniel "Dan" Miles Obituary
Daniel "Dan" Miles

Indianapolis - Daniel "Dan" Miles, of Indianapolis passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was 60 years old. Services for Dan are Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Rd., Indpls 46237 with visitation on Thursday, August 29 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., and Friday from 10:00-11:00 at the funeral home. Please visit wilsonstpierre.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019
