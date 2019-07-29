|
Daniel Mills Trent
Indianapolis - Daniel Mills Trent, 51, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Danny was born August 15, 1967 in Beech Grove, IN. He was employed in the construction industry. He loved NASCAR and IU.
Danny was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Peggy Sue Trent and nephew, Christopher Steven Trent. He is survived by his father, Robert "Wendell" Trent; brothers, Steve Trent and his wife, Roxane and Don Trent and his wife, Barb; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
Danny's family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10 am - 12 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. A committal service will immediately follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 734 North Morgantown Road, Greenwood, IN 46142.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 29, 2019