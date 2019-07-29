Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 737-1545
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Trent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Mills Trent


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Mills Trent Obituary
Daniel Mills Trent

Indianapolis - Daniel Mills Trent, 51, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Danny was born August 15, 1967 in Beech Grove, IN. He was employed in the construction industry. He loved NASCAR and IU.

Danny was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Peggy Sue Trent and nephew, Christopher Steven Trent. He is survived by his father, Robert "Wendell" Trent; brothers, Steve Trent and his wife, Roxane and Don Trent and his wife, Barb; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

Danny's family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10 am - 12 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. A committal service will immediately follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 734 North Morgantown Road, Greenwood, IN 46142.

If you would like to share a memory of Danny, or a special message with his family, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now