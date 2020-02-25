|
Dr. Daniel P. Rains
Indianapolis - Daniel Rains was born the fourth of six children to Mildred and Marion Rains, a Quaker family that highly valued education. The family resided in New Providence, IA until Dan's junior year in high school. They moved to Oskaloosa, IA where his father became the librarian at William Penn College and Dan graduated as the valedictorian of Oskaloosa High School.
He then graduated first in his class in chemistry from William Penn College.
While at the University of Iowa School of Medicine he met his first wife, Joanne Warner, mother of his two sons.
Dr. Rains completed his residency in Family Practice in Muncie, IN, in 1979. During this time, he received the Ross Eggar teaching award. He practiced medicine and taught in family practice residency programs in Sioux City, IA, Shawnee, OK and Muncie, IN. While living in New Castle, IN he practiced for 15 years.
He then spent a year as the Occupational Health Physician for Chrysler Corp in New Castle and 10 years teaching in the Family Practice Residency program at Community East, Indianapolis, IN. He was the Chair of the Family Practice Department for Community Hospitals for two years during that time.
Dr. Rains served as the medical director of the Indiana State Women's Prison for 18 months, then worked in urgent care prior to his retirement.
Dr. Rains was the recognized as the Family Physician of the Year for the State of Indiana in 1998 and served on the Board of Directors of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians.
As a birthright Quaker, Daniel was quite active in New Castle Friends Meeting and in First Friends Meeting, Indianapolis, where he served as Clerk of both meetings.
Dan also loved the game of golf. He learned to play with "A" club on the farm in New Providence, and was proud to have lettered on his high school and college teams.
He then played throughout his life, including during treatment for pancreatic cancer. His friends at The Old Oakland Course were a great support to him.
Music played a very important role in Daniel's life. He studied the flute and piano in his youth and sang in many choirs. A 16-year tenure with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir supplied him with innumerable gratifying musical experiences, including performances in China, Italy, and Carnegie Hall.
Dr. Rains is survived by his wife, Susan Gunyou Rains, sons, David Warner Rains (Farah), Isaac Daniel Rains (Stephanie Bayne), stepdaughter Hillary Toivonen Hughes (Robert), stepson Drew Michael Toivonen, grandchildren Maya, Sarinah, Foster and Ramona Rains, Lillian and Hudson Hughes.
He is survived by siblings Marianna (Wayne) Rhea, John (Ann) Rains, Richard (Judy) Rains, Cyndi (Marci Strutz) Rains and sister-in-law Lenna Rains, also nieces and nephews Matthew (Julie) Rhea, Heather Streich, Shawn, Scott , and Adam Rains, Jennifer Ingledue, Kyra Keith, and Michael, Leah, David, Stephen, Phillip, Paul, Sarah and Luke Rains.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mildred and Marion Rains, and his brother Joseph Rains.
A celebration of life will take place at 3:30 pm on April 18, 2020 at First Friends Meeting. Donations in his memory can be made to Indianapolis First Friends Meeting, 3030 Kessler Blvd E DR, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 22, 2020