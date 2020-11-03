Daniel (Dan) Patrick Neath



Daniel (Dan) Patrick Neath died peacefully at home with his family present on November 2nd, 2020 at Mystic Bay in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 84.



Dan is survived by his wife Joanne M Jones, and his three sons from a previous marriage to Joann Pochron: Michael P. Neath of Centerville, Massachusetts, Sean-Xavier Neath of San Diego, California, and Patrick G. Neath of Beckett, Massachusetts. Additionally, he leaves behind his granddaughter Chelsea R. Neath of Portland, Oregon and grandson Michael B. Neath of Centerville, Massachusetts, daughters-in-law Jackie Neath and Heidi Neath, and stepsons Matthew and Christopher Jones.



Dan was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1936 to Clarence Neath and Ann (McClean) Neath. He attended Mt. Carmel High School on the southside of Chicago. He started college at Marquette University and graduated from DePaul University. Legend has it that his transfer from Marquette to DePaul may have been precipitated by a prank he and classmates pulled in the Dean's office. He did, however, manage to complete his bachelor's degree in a timely fashion and began his career in banking in the Chicago area. Dan earned his Master's degree in Banking from the Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers University. Dan revealed very little of his early career to his friends and family since the privacy of bank clients was held utmost in his mind. However, his public testimony as Cashier at Civic Center Bank at the trial of two Illinois Supreme Court Justices in the 1960s actually led to the rise of a young attorney named John Paul Stevens who, shortly after this trial, was nominated as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.



A thirst for a simpler life outside the big city took Dan and his young family to New England in the early 1970s. Throughout his career, Dan preferred to work with smaller, community banks. Dan worked in bank management in Greenfield, Massachusetts, then moved onto Hartford, Connecticut. He then moved seaward to Cape Cod, eventually landing in Nantucket where he met his future wife. as Senior Vice President of Nantucket Bank. He enjoyed small banks as it allowed him to have more personal connections with his staff, mentoring young bankers recalling his humble beginnings as a teller decade earlier at Pullman Bank in Chicago. Everyone was always amazed at Dan's ability to remember employees' and customers' names and details of their lives. He maintained this remarkable gift to the very end of his life, a testament to his dedication to remembering each individual he came into contact with as a unique and special human being. Dan's community service was exemplified by his commitment to organizations such as Rotary International, where he served as Nantucket Club President.



Dan's true passion was sailing: for many years he actually lived year-round aboard his beloved Island Packet yacht "Oh Danny Boy" moored in Nantucket Harbor. Dan actually rowed into work at the bank from his mooring using a stately white wooden dinghy that he had built himself during hundreds of hours of steam-bending each plank and strip. Initially, he made the commute from ocean to bank wearing his suit and dress shoes, but eventually realized it was perhaps more efficient to keep his banker's attire dry in an office cabinet.



"Oh, Danny Boy" and its Captain were regular hosts for Dan's family and friends, sailing the waters of the Atlantic in virtually all conditions. Occasionally the unseasoned sailing novice would have the living daylight scared out of him/her by Dan's fearless forays into storms and other difficult situations. That said, Dan's sailing career produced absolutely no documented fatalities. Moreover, there were a phenomenal number of priceless memories generated for friends and families who otherwise may have never set foot on a boat! Indeed, for many of us, Dan and his boat were our unique and privileged connection to the deep sea, to undistracted gatherings with good company, good food, and good stories as well as beautiful vistas of the harbors and villages of New England.



Dan was very proud of his Irish-American heritage. In 2005 Daniel Patrick Neath became a naturalized citizen of Ireland. His Irish Citizenship document is framed and in a place of honor above his desk at home. Dan spoke very little Gaelic, and very few of the words he actually knew could be said in polite company.



In respect to Dan's expressed wishes, there will not be either a funeral or a planned memorial service. His request to his family was to scatter his ashes at sea in the North Atlantic, which will be done in a small ceremony in the future. Most likely among good company, good food and good stories.









