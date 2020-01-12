|
Daniel Spence
Brownsburg - Daniel L. Spence of Avon died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 23, 1951, in Paris, IL, the son of Bill Spence and Juanita (Rhoades) Lenahan. He is survived by his sons Matt (Kari) Spence and Andrew (Erika) Spence both of Danville, Ind.; sisters Sue (Con) Sullivan of Grand Junction, Col., Jeana Thompson of Las Vegas, Nev., Mardi (Michael) Leonard of Bloomington, Ind., Lisa (Cindy) Spence of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Lindy Spence, Lorelai Spence and Remington Spence. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dan graduated from Lincoln High School in Vincennes, Ind. and earned degrees from Vincennes and Purdue Universities. He worked as an IT consultant for most of his career and in retirement enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. As per Dan's wishes, he would like to spend eternity in some of his favorite beautiful places and his ashes will be spread among them at a later date. At his request, there will be no funeral service, but a Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020