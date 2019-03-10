|
Daniel T. Below
Indianapolis - Daniel T. Below, 19, Indianapolis, passed away March 7, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107, S. East Street. Morning prayers will be said there at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Daniel's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019