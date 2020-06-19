Daniel Vincent Cunningham



Daniel Vincent Cunningham of Arbor Terrace in Tampa, Fl. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Formerly of Indianapolis, IN and The Villages, FL he married his high school sweetheart Mary Frances Cunningham in 1961 and had 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. He served in the National Guard and worked for Allstate Insurance before retiring in 2000.



Dan enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. He is survived by his son Kevin Cunningham (Lois), daughters Maria Demis (Jim) and Julie Smith (Scott), grandchildren Alex Demis, Bryan and Sabrina Erdmann, Paige Smith, great-grandson Tatum Amsberry, and brother Tom Morrissey. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a local homeless shelter or food bank in your community. His last wishes were for everyone to have fun and raise a glass in his memory.









