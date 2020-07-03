1/1
Daniel W. Clawson
1931 - 2020
Daniel W. Clawson

Daniel W. Clawson was born October 18,1931. He passed from this life June 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Marshall Clawson and two sisters Anna Carl and Agnes Kay.

He will be joyfully remembered by his children: Constance R Pottenger (Garry), Glenn Clawson (Nancy), Karl Clawson (Ann), Nancy Clawson Snell and Gregg Clawson (Becky). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two children: Susan White, and Russell Clawson and William Snell his son-in-law. Also his parents Paul and Clare Clawson and his siblings Ida Zabreski, Harry Clawson, and Dick Clawson.

Daniel was born and raised in Marstellar, PA - also known as Moss Creek. He was a high school athlete and self admittedly not the best student. He bravely served his country as an Army communications technician during the Korean conflict.

He relocated his family to Indianapolis, IN in 1967 and eventually retired after 30 years from the Bell System. In 1984 he founded Clawson Communications, Inc. along with several of his children.

He had a wonderful sense of humor and was helpful and kind and enjoyed a good Bourbon. He will leave behind the perfect gift of many joyful memories to be cherished by his family and many friends.

A private ceremony was performed by Rev. Doug Bohall on June 25, 2020.

A celebration of life will be at the Cooler Conference Center 94 Fry Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 on July 30, 2020 from 4-8 pm.Please out of respect for the family, we request masks to be worn.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooler Conference Center
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
