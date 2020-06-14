Daniel W. Guio
Indianapolis - Daniel William Guio, son of Victor and Marion Guio, passed away suddenly on June 11. He was born on March 4, 1945 in Indianapolis where he resided his entire life. Dan attended the Indianapolis Public Schools and was very involved with the Broad Ripple High School Class of 1963. He graduated from Ball State University where he earned his BS in Education. While at Ball State, in 1966, he was a founding brother of the Epsilon Mu Chapter of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and was a sustaining member of the chapter.
After teaching for 5 years, Dan accepted an entry level position at American States Insurance. After a rewarding 30-year career at what became Safeco Insurance, Dan retired as a Vice President/Human Resources Director for the Safeco Company. While employed, he served as the President of both the Indianapolis and Indiana Human Resources Associations.
Following retirement, he enjoyed his association with Michael Fisher in his real estate business. Dan loved photography and travel. He took many trips to parts of Europe with his dear partner of 21 years Wayne Edward Reeves, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother Michael Guio (Jean), his nephews Michael and Jay (Natalie) as well as his grand-nephews Jack and Gavin who he loved as his own.
Memorial Gifts may be directed to Lambda Legal or the Indiana Youth Group.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please share an online memory or condolence of Dan at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Indianapolis - Daniel William Guio, son of Victor and Marion Guio, passed away suddenly on June 11. He was born on March 4, 1945 in Indianapolis where he resided his entire life. Dan attended the Indianapolis Public Schools and was very involved with the Broad Ripple High School Class of 1963. He graduated from Ball State University where he earned his BS in Education. While at Ball State, in 1966, he was a founding brother of the Epsilon Mu Chapter of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and was a sustaining member of the chapter.
After teaching for 5 years, Dan accepted an entry level position at American States Insurance. After a rewarding 30-year career at what became Safeco Insurance, Dan retired as a Vice President/Human Resources Director for the Safeco Company. While employed, he served as the President of both the Indianapolis and Indiana Human Resources Associations.
Following retirement, he enjoyed his association with Michael Fisher in his real estate business. Dan loved photography and travel. He took many trips to parts of Europe with his dear partner of 21 years Wayne Edward Reeves, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother Michael Guio (Jean), his nephews Michael and Jay (Natalie) as well as his grand-nephews Jack and Gavin who he loved as his own.
Memorial Gifts may be directed to Lambda Legal or the Indiana Youth Group.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please share an online memory or condolence of Dan at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.