|
|
Daniel W. Sheek III
Greenwood - 88 of Greenwood, IN passed away September 15, 2019. He was the eldest son of Daniel Walter Sheek II and Edna Elizabeth Stevenson Sheek. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Ellspermann) Sheek, two brothers, David (Marilyn) and James (Linda), a sister, Elizabeth Harpring, nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom. Dan helped care for his family when their father died at age thirty-nine. Dan was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed by Jefferson National Life Insurance Company, Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Dan's hobbies were auto racing and photography. He worked for his father's business, the Midwest Dirt Track Racing Association in the 1940's. In later years, he worked for the Associated Press and the Indianapolis News as a freelance photographer. A milestone of the later career was the publication in the April 15, 1966, issue of Life Magazine of John Rutherford's crash at the Eldora track in Ohio.Dan served as President of Hoosier Auto Racing. He was secretary for the CCCA (Classic Car Club of America). As a member of the Cadillac/LaSalle Club, he was Registrar for 720 members who attended the 2004 Grand National car show in South Bend, IN. Dan was a member of the Historic Car Club in Greenwood and contributed history and photos for the book Brick by Brick by Pat Sullivan and The Ghost of Jungle Park by Tom Williams. In the early 1990's he assisted his wife at St. Philip Neri Parochial School. He acted as her secretary, custodian and as an example for boys who had not known a male influence in their lives. Dan's legacy is that of responsibility and caring for others. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 Friday at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church 335 S. Meridian St. Greenwood, IN with calling from 11:00 to service time. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church. You are invited to read Dan's complete obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019