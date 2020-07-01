Danile Quinn
Fishers - Daniel Edgar Quinn, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 30, 2020, with his wife, Carolyn, by his side. Dan was born to Genevieve (Schmutte) and John Quinn on June 13, 1928, and was orphaned by age twelve. Despite this, however, he was a devoted family man and loved nothing more than gathering together his family and friends, especially to celebrate Thanksgiving and St. Patrick's Day. He and Carolyn married on September 25, 1953 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Five Points, and enjoyed a wonderful, love-filled marriage for nearly 67 years. Together, they raised two daughters, Sandy and Janet, and Dan became a second father to his sons-in-law, Brent and Jeff. He was a dedicated and loving grandfather to his three grandchildren, James, Hannah, and Quinn, and is also remembered by his nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dan is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country in the Korean War where he survived the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir; this makes him one of the last surviving members of The Chosin Few. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and actively served his community through the Fishers Lion's Club (holding every leadership position at some time throughout his membership), the HSE Booster Club, the EAA, as well as the Liars Investment Club. Wherever he went, he had a knack for making long-lasting friends. He made his living as a tool and die maker and retired from WC Kirby. Dan enjoyed sharing his skills and passions with those he loved including flying his light plane, cultivating his backyard garden, traveling across the country, and tinkering at his workbench. He especially loved spending time at the lake with his 1960 Dorsett boat and sharing his love of water skiing with countless family and friends at Dale Hollow Lake and Lake Cataract.
He is preceded in death by his only brother, John Quinn.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday July 3, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 10055 E 186th Street in Noblesville. Burial with Military Rites will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indy Honor Flight, https://indyhonorflight.org/ or Christ Lutheran Church, 10055 E. 186th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Oh Danny boy, oh Danny boy, we love you so!
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.