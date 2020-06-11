Danny B. Hamby
Danny B. Hamby

Danny B. Hamby passed into eternal life June 10, 2020.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sally and four children, Monique (Dave), Paulette, Nicole (Steve) and Scott (Debbie) from his former wife, Sharon Hamby, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother John Hamby (Phylis) of Texas.

Born in Beaumont TX in 1942, joined the Air Force in 1960, followed by a career as a pilot and check-airman with USAirways, retired in 2000, after which he flew the Orlando Magic for 8 years. He had a very full active life, traveling the globe from Australia to China and everywhere in between. His passion was golf and was fortunate to be able to play world-famous courses.

No services are planned at this time.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
