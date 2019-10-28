|
|
Danny Jackson Ensminger
Danny Jackson Ensminger, age 65, of Martinsville, IN died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Waters of Martinsville. He was born on May 27, 1954 to the late Seyboard Jackson and Ellen Jane Ensminger (Robbins).
He was an avid fisherman and was known for catching the fish that others couldn't get. Survivors include his siblings, JimmyTom Ensminger, Mary (William) Robinson, Dusty Joe (Kelly) Ensminger, Allen Sherman (Kristie) Ensminger and Jack (Sherri) Ensminger. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Ensminger.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Indianapolis, 1604 W. Morris St., Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019