Danny Leigh House
Indianapolis - 67, passed on July 4, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1952 to James and Rosella Sachs House. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He worked for International Harvester and Allison Transmission. He was a member of Englewood Masonic Lodge # 715, Marat Shriners and Scottish Rite. Danny is survived by his wife Anna Marie Proctor House, daughters Cathleen Rose (Ronald) Siders, Christine Ann (Shane) Gordon, sister Denise "Sissy" Buck, brothers David (Karen) and Douglas (Judy) House, grandchildren Robert (Amanda), Caleb (Jenna) Hannah Marie Siders, Dalton Gordon, great grandchildren Alayna, Jeremiah and Kyah Siders. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10 from 4 - 8 pm with Masonic Service. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 11 at 12:30 pm at Feeney-Hornark Shadeland Mortuary. Memorials in Danny's name may be made to .. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019