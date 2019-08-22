Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Danny Mertes
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
West Ridge Park Cemetery
Danny Mertes


1953 - 2019
Danny Mertes Obituary
Danny Mertes

Pittsboro - Danny J. Mertes

66 of Pittsboro passed away August 16, 2019. He was born June 24, 1953 in Anniston, Alabama. Danny was a warehouse manager for Sysco Foods and was employed there for over 44 years. He loved the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanie Brooks Linkel. He is survived By his wife, Denise (Ralya) Mertes; son, Jack (Laura) Mertes; daughter, Jeannette Smith; brother, Derek (Tabitha) Linkel; sisters, Cathy (David) Crane and Rita Dempsey; aunt, Linda (Harry) Griggs; grandchildren, Rachel, Megan, Emily, Danny, Kaitlyn, and Grace; great granddaughter, Camila; several nieces, nephews and other family members. At the request of Danny his cremains will be buried at West Ridge Park Cemetery where his family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at Noon Saturday August 31, 2019 at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019
