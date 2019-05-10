|
Danny Wonn
Indianapolis - Danny Ray Wonn, 81, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 6, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1937 in Decatur County, Indiana to the late Robert Earl and Hazel Marie Wonn. He graduated from Franklin College with a B.A. degree in 1959, and from Indiana University with a Master's of Science in Physical Education degree in 1962. He was a teacher for over 50 years, teaching at Beech Grove H.S. in Indianapolis, and with nearly 25 of those years teaching at Pike H.S. in Indianapolis. During those years he also coached various H.S sports teams. He was a member of Hoosier Auto Racing Fan Club (H.A.R.F.), serving as president for 20 years. To say he was an avid race fan would be an understatement. He attended countless USAC, NASCAR, and Indy Car races over the years, including the Indy 500, of which he had attended 67 consecutive races. He loved golf and played on a daily basis following his retirement from teaching. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jill Wonn Loomis, and son Andy Wonn. Survivors include brother David (Sue Ann) Wonn of Brinkley, AR; daughter Emily (Jason) Cox of Indianapolis; son Steven (Cavi) Miller of Cornwall, PA; 8 grandchildren; and loving companion Glenda Abbert of Greenwood, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30, with Memorial Service to immediately follow at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019