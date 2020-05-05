Dantarance Hobert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dantarance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dantarance Hobert

Mr. Dantarance Hobert, 38, transitioned April 23, 2020. Services are Friday, May 8 at 12 pm at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Avenue 46218 with viewing from 10 am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved