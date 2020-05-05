Dantarance Hobert
Mr. Dantarance Hobert, 38, transitioned April 23, 2020. Services are Friday, May 8 at 12 pm at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Avenue 46218 with viewing from 10 am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.