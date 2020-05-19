Daphne Kay Gerdt
Franklin - June 20-1972 - May 14-2020
Daphne began her life's journey on June 20th 1972. She was a loving daughter to George and Carol Gerdt. An outstanding sister to Robert C Gerdt and his wife Tonya. She was Aunt Dee Dee to Hayden and Hayli Gerdt.
Throughout her life she faced many challenges that set her apart from her peers. But anyone who knew Daphne would say "not much stood in her way". For instance she was determined to ski on the lake". She did it....Quite a feat!
Daphne loved dolphins and Ft. Myers Beach. For many years she amassed a collection of Dolphins. Her hobbies were painting, solving word puzzles, putting puzzles together, attending live concerts, keeping in touch with friends and watching movies. She loved fishing trips to Patoka Lake with her cousin. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.
Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020.