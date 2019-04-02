|
DaQuan D. Barner
Indianapolis - DaQuan D. Barner, 21, passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019. On Thursday, April 4, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019