Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
DaQuan D. Barner

DaQuan D. Barner

Indianapolis - DaQuan D. Barner, 21, passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019. On Thursday, April 4, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019
