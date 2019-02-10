Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Greenwood - Darlene Sue Dolen, age 79, of Greenwood, passed away at her home on Tuesday afternoon, January 15, surrounded by her loving family.

Darlene was born on October 18, 1939 in Palatine, IL to Emery C. Tharp and Kathryn (Foote) Tharp. She was a graduate of Southport High School and attended Indiana University. On October 16, 1960, she married the love of her life, Larry K. Dolen. In 1984, while living on Lamb Lake, they started Dolen Tool Sales. They later moved their family and business to Greenwood where the business currently exists. Darlene was a very proud business owner and worked alongside her children to make the family business a success. She enjoyed traveling, was a voracious reader, was an amazing artist and painter, but most of all, she loved and adored her family. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends.

Survivors include her two children, David (Tina) Dolen of Greenwood, Lisa Kindley of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Shelby and Madison Dolen, Alexandra and Mark Kindley.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 41 years, Larry K. Dolen.

A private celebration of Darlene's life is scheduled for a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Darlene Dolen to The Boy Scouts Crossroads of America, The Wheeler Mission or to The .

Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
