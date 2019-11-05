Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Darlene Maree McCorkle


1963 - 2019
56, of Mooresville, passed away on November 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends. Darlene was born on August 9, 1963 in Indianapolis IN to Ronald Eugene Justus and Sue Ellen (Carmichael) Justus.

Darlene was a graduate of Mooresville High School. She married David McCorkle on October 18, 1980 and together they had two children, Danielle and David. Family and friends were everything to Darlene. She enjoyed spending time with them every chance she could. As a young mother, she stayed home to help raise her children. Once her children were older, she went to work for Elements Financial as a card services manager in 1999 and worked until 2019 until her health would no longer allow her to work.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald E. Justus.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, David McCorkle, Jr.; daughter Danielle Roberts (Ryan); son David McCorkle, III; grandson Theodore Roberts; mother Sue Justus; sisters Rhonda Ridener, Tamara Clifton and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday November 9th from 2-4pm at Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, IN, with services beginning at 4pm Saturday in the funeral home. According to her wishes she will be cremated and placed at White Lick Cemetery privately at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation: PO Box 204 Norwood, NJ 07648 or by visiting https://tnbcfoundation.org/.

Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
