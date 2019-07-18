Services
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Darnell Wilson
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Solid Word Bible Church
4374 W. 52nd St.
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Solid Word Bible Church
4374 W. 52nd St.
Mrs. Darnell T. Wilson

Indianapolis - Mrs. Darnell T. Wilson, 82, passed away Sun. July 14, 2019. She retired from IPS. Funeral Service will be held Fri. July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Solid Word Bible Church 4374 W. 52nd St. with calling from 9:00 a.m. to Service time Burial in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

She leaves to cherish her memory; daughters; Chenita Brown and Christy Johnson; grandchildren, Daniel Brown, Rachel Mix, Curtis E. Johnson and Cheyenne Johnson; grandchildren Curtis E. Johnson, III and Cheyenne Johnson; great grandchildren, Isaiah Brown and London Mix, a host other relatives and friends.

Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019
