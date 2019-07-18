|
Mrs. Darnell T. Wilson
Indianapolis - Mrs. Darnell T. Wilson, 82, passed away Sun. July 14, 2019. She retired from IPS. Funeral Service will be held Fri. July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Solid Word Bible Church 4374 W. 52nd St. with calling from 9:00 a.m. to Service time Burial in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memory; daughters; Chenita Brown and Christy Johnson; grandchildren, Daniel Brown, Rachel Mix, Curtis E. Johnson and Cheyenne Johnson; grandchildren Curtis E. Johnson, III and Cheyenne Johnson; great grandchildren, Isaiah Brown and London Mix, a host other relatives and friends.
Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019