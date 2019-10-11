|
Darrel Clyde Cohron
Indianapolis - Darrel Cohron, 86, of Indianapolis, died on October 09,2019 at Community North Hospital surrounded by his children, Robert and Sheila. Darrel was born on November 11, 1932 near Morgantown, Kentucky. Darrel arrived an hour and a half after his identical twin brother Harrel, and they were inseparable until Harrel's death in 2008. His father died when he was two, and his mother when he was ten. The twins were then raised by brother Paul Cohron and his wife Mary, and sister Sarah Dean Kuykendall and her husband Walter.
Darrel moved to Indianapolis in 1948, graduating from Warren Central High School. Darrel served in the US Army from 1953-1955. Darrel married the love of his life Shirley Campbell on August 31, 1956 at Cumberland First Baptist Church. Darrel co-founded Cohron's Manufactured Housing with brother Harrel in 1955. The business has grown to be a valued member of the Lawrence Community while remaining family owned in operated. Darrel was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 134 Acton and was a recipient of the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash. Darrel loved hunting, fishing, managing his parks, his farm and tractors, but most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Darrel is preceded in death by his wife Shirley; father, Ben; mother, Clyde; brothers Getty, Leonard, Paul and Glen; sister Sarah Dean and Louise. Survivors include daughter Sheila (Dana) Voelkel; son Robert (Diane) Cohron; grandchildren Kirk (Melanie) Voelkel, Mindee (Jake) Upton, Dustin (Nikki) Voelkel, Matt (Jenni) Cohron, Stephanie (Bob) Ewing; great grandchildren Audrey, Lucas, Lila, Jones, Madison, Jackson, Maria, Ardyn, Nixon, and Charlie. Sister-in-law Sonja Glassing.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Community Life Center at Washington Park East Cemetery. Funeral services will take place the following morning at 11am, also at the Community Life Center. Burial will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are strongly encouraged to the or to a .
Darrel's sense of humor, big personality and generosity will be missed by all who knew him. Guests at the services are encouraged to wear bright colors to match Darrel's colorful personality. If you have a Darrel or Harrel story to share with the family, please write it down and bring it with you; a memory table and keepsake box will be available at the Community Life Center. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
