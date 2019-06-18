|
|
Darrel H. Mann
Ocala, Florida - Jan 5, 1947 - March 2, 2019
Passed away in Ocala Florida where he loved playing golf and enjoying great times with his devoted wife and friends. As an avid golfer, Darrell was very proud of his hole-in-one. Darrel was born in Muncie Indiana to Richard H. and Dorothy B, Mann. He Graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1965. He Retired from Allison Transmission after 38 years of service as an Outside truck driver. He is preceded in Death by his parents and brothers Richard and Max. Survived by loving wife Debbie, Daughter Cassie Strunk and three granddaughters. Brother Dale Mann and Sister Diane Berry. Many nieces, nephews, and even more friends. A celebration of Life is at the Danville Ind American Legion Post 118 on June 20th 2 to 6 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019