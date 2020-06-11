Darrell Nealy
Indianapolis - Darrell Wayne Nealy, 75, departed this life on June 9, 2020.
He is now with his beloved wife Sharon, whom is missed dearly.
Goodbye Dad, Grandpa, Darrell. We love you and will miss you deeply.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.