Or Copy this URL to Share

Darrell Nealy



Indianapolis - Darrell Wayne Nealy, 75, departed this life on June 9, 2020.



He is now with his beloved wife Sharon, whom is missed dearly.



Goodbye Dad, Grandpa, Darrell. We love you and will miss you deeply.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store