Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
4600 N. Illinois St
Indianapolis, IN
Darrell Richard Martin


1949 - 2019
Darrell Richard Martin Obituary
Darrell Richard Martin

- - Darrell Richard "Rick" Martin was born on December 9, 1949 to Earl Martin, Jr. and Emma Jean and Allen Ewing. He was a 1968 graduate of Cathedral High School and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking. Darrell accepted Christ at an early age at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Darrell began his career in banking with Merchants National Bank until he entered the United States Army in February, 1970 and received an honorable discharge. He returned to Merchants (National City Bank) and served as assistant branch manager, branch manager - where he became the first branch manager to have a new building (38th and Georgetown Rd.) built for him. He also served as regional vice president of Indiana's northern region in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. After 31 years of service, Rick left National City Bank and joined Union Planters (now Regions Bank) as a retail executive and retired in 2008 as Consumer Banking Executive in Memphis, TN.

Darrell Richard "Rick" Martin departed this earthly life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 69. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Lydia; sons Damon, David and Jeremy Martin; stepdaughter Tina Kent; stepson Joseph Gardner; mother, Emma Jean Ewing; 5 brothers; 4 sisters, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church -4600 N. Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 on Saturday, July 27 at 10:30am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 24, 2019
