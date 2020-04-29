|
Darrelljean "Jean" Foster
Indianapolis - Passed away April 28, 2020, following a long struggle with dementia. She is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, C. Wayne Foster; her parents, Pete and Geneva Curran; and her brother, Pete Curran, Jr.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis where she graduated from Arsenal Technical High School. She was working at Foster Engineering Company of Irvington while attending Butler University when she was swept off her feet by Wayne when he returned from serving in WWII. The couple soon married and began building their dream home in Warren Park where Jean lived over 70 years until her passing. Once their children were in school, Jean worked alongside Wayne at Foster Engineering which was a major commercial, architectural, engineering and construction firm in Indianapolis.
Jean was always a defender and caretaker for others in need. She was always available to lend a sympathetic ear to those who needed to be heard. Jean did whatever she could to help out when times became too difficult for her friends. Her generous spirit will be missed by all those she helped along the way.
Jean was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters, Cherie Hughes of Sonoma, CA, and Cindy Wallace of Marietta, GA; her sons-in-law, Keith Hughes and Don Wallace; three grandchildren, Amy Hughes Ainsworth, and her husband Chris of Newport Beach, CA, Drs. Chris Wallace and his wife Jennifer of Austin, TX, and Emily Wallace of Charleston, SC; and Jean's only great-grandchild, Avery Hughes Ainsworth.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and thankfulness to her dedicated caretakers who devotedly cared for Jean in her final years. Special thanks to Latosha Foster, who was with Jean for several years and who made sure she had everything she needed to stay in her own home, her fervent wish.
The family will hold a private memorial service at Washington Park East Cemetery at a later date where Jean will be interred next to Wayne as the couple had long planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community East Hospice and/or the . Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020