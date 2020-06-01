Darrin Curtiss Strain
1967 - 2020
Darrin Curtiss Strain

Indianapolis - Darrin Curtiss Strain 52 of Indianapolis passed away May 28, 2020. Darrin was born on July 24, 1967 in Indianapolis to Donald Curtiss and Keneen Rae (Bullerdick) Strain. Darrin was a graduate Ben Davis class of 1989. His is survived by his parents; Don and Keneen, sister; Donna (Michael) Anderson and 4 nephews. Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements. Inurnment will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
