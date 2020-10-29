1/
Daryl Elsner Northrop
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daryl Elsner Northrop

Indianapolis - Daryl Elsner Northrop, 91, of Indianapolis, In. passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born June 12, 1929, in Union Township, Iowa, to Cecil and Ellen (Elsner) Northrop. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and Coe College in Cedar Rapids, and served in the U.S. Marines from 1951-1953, and served primarily at the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in California. He worked at Bankers Life, Des Moines, Ia., United Way, Ft. Wayne, In. and retired from United Way, Indianapolis in 1991. He married Marjorie Keyworth Northrop, who had a son Patrick Charles Yarusso (Susan), Plattsmouth. NE. Together, they had a son, Daryl Alexander Northrop (Talia) of Alexandria, VA. They later divorced.

He was a member of the Church of Christ, Scientist where he met Iris Valeen Swartout through the Third Church in Indianapolis. They were married in 1989 and lived in Indianapolis. He supported the Christian Science church by serving on several boards and committees.

He was preceded in death by Marjorie, Iris, siblings Audrey (Jack) Muckler, Gary (Ailene) Northrop, and Cheryl (Gary) Northrop Roberts. He is survived by son Daryl, stepson Patrick, many Swartout stepchildren and grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews.

Daryl loved gardening and he and Iris had an extensive garden with paths at their home in Indianapolis. He enjoyed pets, both dogs and cats, and walking around the neighborhood, visiting with neighbors. He fed the neighborhood stray cats. He had a quick and sometimes quirky sense of humor. He would send siblings, nieces & nephews and friend's snippets of trivia and jokes he hand wrote on a paper, copied them and mailed to all to bring a smile to their face. He contributed to numerous charities.

Due to Covid restrictions, no services will be held.

Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved