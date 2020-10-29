Daryl Elsner Northrop
Indianapolis - Daryl Elsner Northrop, 91, of Indianapolis, In. passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born June 12, 1929, in Union Township, Iowa, to Cecil and Ellen (Elsner) Northrop. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and Coe College in Cedar Rapids, and served in the U.S. Marines from 1951-1953, and served primarily at the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in California. He worked at Bankers Life, Des Moines, Ia., United Way, Ft. Wayne, In. and retired from United Way, Indianapolis in 1991. He married Marjorie Keyworth Northrop, who had a son Patrick Charles Yarusso (Susan), Plattsmouth. NE. Together, they had a son, Daryl Alexander Northrop (Talia) of Alexandria, VA. They later divorced.
He was a member of the Church of Christ, Scientist where he met Iris Valeen Swartout through the Third Church in Indianapolis. They were married in 1989 and lived in Indianapolis. He supported the Christian Science church by serving on several boards and committees.
He was preceded in death by Marjorie, Iris, siblings Audrey (Jack) Muckler, Gary (Ailene) Northrop, and Cheryl (Gary) Northrop Roberts. He is survived by son Daryl, stepson Patrick, many Swartout stepchildren and grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews.
Daryl loved gardening and he and Iris had an extensive garden with paths at their home in Indianapolis. He enjoyed pets, both dogs and cats, and walking around the neighborhood, visiting with neighbors. He fed the neighborhood stray cats. He had a quick and sometimes quirky sense of humor. He would send siblings, nieces & nephews and friend's snippets of trivia and jokes he hand wrote on a paper, copied them and mailed to all to bring a smile to their face. He contributed to numerous charities.
Due to Covid restrictions, no services will be held.
Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com