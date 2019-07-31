Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Flint


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Flint Obituary
David A. Flint

Greenwood - David A. Flint, 44, Greenwood, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019 at his residence in Greenwood. Born June 25, 1975 in Torrence, CA, he served in the United States Army and the Indiana National Guard. He was currently pursing his master's degree in Legal Studies. He enjoyed reading and learning about the law, taking care of his pets, watching movies and spending time with Marci.

Survivors include his loving wife, Marci (Pillard) Flint; his parents, Ralph Flint and Jean Laurenovics; his brother, Matthew (Renate) Flint; his sister, Sarah (Michael) Samsa; step brother, Karl (Angelica) Laurenovics; nieces and nephews, Jakob and Emma Flint, Ellie Laurenovics; his mother and father in-law, Warren & Sharon Pillard; sister-in--law, Stephanie (Brent) Range and their children, Portland and Lila.

Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. The funeral will be Saturday, August 3 at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Keokuk National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to National Veterans Legal Services Program or at https://www.nvlsp.org/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now