David A. Flint
Greenwood - David A. Flint, 44, Greenwood, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019 at his residence in Greenwood. Born June 25, 1975 in Torrence, CA, he served in the United States Army and the Indiana National Guard. He was currently pursing his master's degree in Legal Studies. He enjoyed reading and learning about the law, taking care of his pets, watching movies and spending time with Marci.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marci (Pillard) Flint; his parents, Ralph Flint and Jean Laurenovics; his brother, Matthew (Renate) Flint; his sister, Sarah (Michael) Samsa; step brother, Karl (Angelica) Laurenovics; nieces and nephews, Jakob and Emma Flint, Ellie Laurenovics; his mother and father in-law, Warren & Sharon Pillard; sister-in--law, Stephanie (Brent) Range and their children, Portland and Lila.
Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. The funeral will be Saturday, August 3 at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Keokuk National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to National Veterans Legal Services Program or at https://www.nvlsp.org/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019