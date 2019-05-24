|
|
David A. Simpson
Indianapolis - David Alan Simpson, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1961 in Indianapolis to Richard D. and Shirley A. (Roberts) Simpson. Dave was a 1979 graduate of Warren Central High School and worked for many years as a telephone technician; first with Indiana Bell and later with KLF and G3. He was a 14 year member of the IBEW Local 481. Dave was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed boating, fishing and camping at the Speedway Conservation Club in Nashville, IN. He was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts and was a season ticket holder. Dave is survived by his mother, Shirley; son, Dustin (Marissa Hulvey) Simpson; sister, Karen Simpson; canine companion, Monty; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. A private service will take place the following morning, with entombment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 24, 2019