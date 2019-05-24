Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for David Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Simpson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David A. Simpson Obituary
David A. Simpson

Indianapolis - David Alan Simpson, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1961 in Indianapolis to Richard D. and Shirley A. (Roberts) Simpson. Dave was a 1979 graduate of Warren Central High School and worked for many years as a telephone technician; first with Indiana Bell and later with KLF and G3. He was a 14 year member of the IBEW Local 481. Dave was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed boating, fishing and camping at the Speedway Conservation Club in Nashville, IN. He was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts and was a season ticket holder. Dave is survived by his mother, Shirley; son, Dustin (Marissa Hulvey) Simpson; sister, Karen Simpson; canine companion, Monty; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. A private service will take place the following morning, with entombment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.