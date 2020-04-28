|
David Alan Cuskaden
Avon - Age 57
Feb 17,1963 -
April 21, 2020
Born February 17,1963, in Greensburg, IN to Shirli (Nelson) and James Cuskaden. David was a graduate of Avon High School and loved softball, the Colts, and was a motorcycle and sports car enthusiast. He was joined in death by his fiance', Lisa Grissom.
He is survived by his only daughter, Kaley (Daniel) Wehr; granddaughters, Bella and Bailey Wehr; sisters, Jamie Cuskaden, Jodie (David) Sherrier, Julie (Tom) Fay, Kristen (Ronnie) Cain; step siblings, Judi Ferrand and David (Erika) Gowan; step father, Jerry (Carrol) Gowan; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020