|
|
David Arthur Dupons
Daytona Beach, FL - David Arthur Dupons 59 passed into his heavenly home January 9, 2019. He was born to Gerrold R. and Shirley A Dupons, Dec. 4th, 1959 in Kenosha Wisconsin. He graduated from North Central High School, Indianapolis in 1978. He was a craftsman, artist and dreamer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father and stepmother Lynda.
Those remaining to treasure his memory are his mother, Shirley (Humbert) Lopes, Fishers, his brother Scott (Cynthia) Dupons, Mico, TX, his sister Heidi (Steve) Stump, Conroe, TX and several nieces and nephews
A private memorial is pending at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Fishers, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 8, 2019