David Ashpaugh
1936 - 2020
David Ashpaugh

Westfield - David Ashpaugh, 83, of Westfield, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital. He was born on August 9th, 1936 to the late Sam & Grace (Boles) Ashpaugh in Tipton County, Indiana.

Dave was a very tender, sweet, soft-spoken, and gentle man. Dave was a man of faith. He started Ashpaugh Electric out of his garage on May 20th, 1965, and served the greater Indianapolis area as a licensed electrical contractor for 55 years. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sonja (Stewart) Ashpaugh; children, Brian (Kris) Ashpaugh, Greg (Betsy) Brown, Lynette (Steve) Mosbaugh, Bruce (Kathy) Ashpaugh, Holly Beady, and David (Donna) Ashpaugh; siblings Samuel, Shirley, Bill, Kay, and Lois Ann; grandchildren Joe, Miriam, Caitlin, Joshua, Jacob, Jessica, Bethany, Mark, and Reagan; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes will be entrusted with David's care.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
