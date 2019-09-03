|
|
David B. Siemantel
Martinsville - David Boyer Siemantel, 81, Martinsville, passed away peacefully at home August 28, 2019. He worked for Mitchell & Scott for 26 years prior to being the owner and operator of Shirley Machine & Engineering for 15 years. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11 a.m., at Fairfield Friends Meeting, 10441 E. County Rd 700 S, Camby, IN 46113. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read David's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019