Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for David Siemantel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David B. Siemantel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David B. Siemantel Obituary
David B. Siemantel

Martinsville - David Boyer Siemantel, 81, Martinsville, passed away peacefully at home August 28, 2019. He worked for Mitchell & Scott for 26 years prior to being the owner and operator of Shirley Machine & Engineering for 15 years. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11 a.m., at Fairfield Friends Meeting, 10441 E. County Rd 700 S, Camby, IN 46113. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read David's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now