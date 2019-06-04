|
|
David Bartley
Indianapolis - 65, passed away May 30, 2019. He was born November 19, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Ivan and Bonnie Thomas Bartley. David was employed with CVS for twenty five years. He was a loving friend and father. His generosity, sense of humor and quick wit touched so many hearts.
David is survived by his son, Craig Bartley; daughter-in-law, Emily Bartley; grandson, Jackson Bartley; granddaughter, Anna Bartley; his life partner, Fred Pratt; brother, Richard Bartley; and sister, Brenda Davis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Hartsock; and his sister, Ann Robinnett. Memorial contributions are suggested to Southside Animal Shelter, www.ssasi.org. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 4, 2019