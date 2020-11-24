David Bennett



Indianapolis - David died, 74, died in Indianapolis, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born in Fairmount, IN. He graduated from Earlham College and worked in research dept. of Inland Steel for 30 years. Preceding him in death are wife, Pearle Bennett, and parents Joe and Dorothy Bennett. Surviving are daughter Van Seeger, brother Tom Bennett and sister Sally Hoage. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Nations Foundation, box 96619 Wash DC 20090. Services will be at a later date in Fairmount. Handling arrangements is Bell Mortuary.









