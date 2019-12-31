|
|
David Bowman
Avon - David Bowman, "Uncle Dave", of Avon, Indiana went to be with the Lord on 12/27/2019.
David proudly served his country in WWII, earning 3 bronze stars. He was part of the First Air Commado Unit, stationed at Hay Field in North Africa during the China, Burma, India campaign, providing assistance during the "Invasion of the Gliders."
David always considered himself as just a regular person.
David tirelessly worked with his father and brother at The Home Lumber and Supply Co. Corp., in downtown Indianapolis, providing lumber and millwork to help build Indianapolis. David retired officially in 2005. He worked hard and played hard, as evidence of his long life.
David enjoyed water skiing, gardening, and traveling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Paul and Fanny; brother, Paul; and daughter, Lynn.
David is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, D. Michael (Pam), Merrilee (Mort), Matthew (Connie); grandchildren, Lisa, Kent, Caitlin, Sabryna; and great-grandchildren, Carly, Nicole, Eli, Aden, Sammy, and Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Avon American Legion Post 145, 4812 E. Main St., Avon, IN 46123.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Kingsway Christian Church located at 7981 E. County Road 100 N., Avon, IN 46123. Funeral service will begin at 1pm, with burial to follow at White Lick Cemetery of Avon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020